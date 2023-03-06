‘Over 2,000 nurses yet to be appointed by Dist Health Society’
CHENNAI: Even after the State Health Department promised temporary appointment through District Health Society to the nurses appointed during the pandemic, the MRB nurses say that over 4,000 nurses were recruited by the society but they have not been appointed. The nurses had demanded permanent appointment in the government hospitals.
Around 6,000 nurses were appointed by the department during the pandemic, of which 3,000 were on temporary appointment and their contract ended in December. Many said that their salaries haven’t been paid for over 6 months.
Health Minister Ma Subramanian assured that they’d be given priority while appointing nurses through the society. However, the recent appointment by society tells a different tale.
Members of the MRB COVID Nurses Association claim that due to the lack of approval from the finance department, the government did not fulfil their promise. “At least 40% of the appointment by the society has been completed. Most appointments have been for private nurses. Over 2,000 MRB Nurses are not appointed,” said S Rajesh, secretary of the association.
He added that a case on behalf of the association has been filed in the Madras High Court demanding their appointment on permanent and temporary basis, and for immediate disbursal of payment of 6-month salary arrears.
“We request the State government to clear the salary arrears immediately,” he added.
Meanwhile, officials from the Directorate of Medical Education did not respond to queries on the issue.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android