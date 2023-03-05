PMK urges Guv to accord bill on online gaming, warns protest

CHENNAI: Pointing out two suicides on two consecutive days, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the Governor to give accord to bill banning online gaming and warned protest if he refuses to.

In a tweet, he pointed out the death of a printing press owner Suresh in KK Nagar, who reportedly committed suicide after losing Rs. 16 lakh to online gaming.

"Two persons died due to online gaming in two days. This was the 47th death after the ordinance that banned online games lapsed. In 138 days after new ordinance declared, 18 suicides have occurred, " he said.