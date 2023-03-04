Transport workers rally seeking funds
CHENNAI: Employees of the State Transport Undertakings affiliated with the CITU are holding two-wheeler rallies across the state from March 4 to 11 demanding the allocation of funds in the upcoming budget for the department.
CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation organised two-wheeler rallies from eight places in the state to meet the public and workers in 320 bus terminus and depots across the state. These eight rallies will culminate in Chennai with a public meeting.
The 10-point charters of demands include a budgetary allocation for the transport corporation to compensate for the gap between the revenue and expenditure considering the operation of the buses in non-profit routes for public welfare. They also demanded the government strengthen public transportation by operating an adequate number of bus services and filling up the vacancies.
The union also demanded the settlement of all the dues on the day of retirement of the workers and hiking the dearness allowance and medical allowance for the pensioners. They sought an old pension scheme for those who joined the work after April 1, 2003.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android