HC to hear plea on annulment of resolutions of AIADMK GC meet

"Our case in the Supreme Court was that the General Council (July 11,2022) should have been convened only by OPS and EPS together. They both have to affix their signature for that. That was our case. We did not go into resolutions at all."

There is not even a single line in the judgment saying that the resolutions adopted in the General Council are valid.

"There is nothing in the SC judgment that endorsed elevation of Palaniswami as interim general secretary or the expulsion of Panneerselvam and his followers," he said.

The resolutions --that elevated EPS as interim chief and expelled OPS and his followers-- have not come into force, he emphasised.

It is also reported that OPS wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, urging him not to entertain any request for changes to the party bylaws and hierarchy.

(With inputs from PTI)