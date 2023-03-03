TamilNadu

DMK spent over ₹350 cr for Erode east by-polls win: Jayakumar

Addressing the media on Friday, the minister said that DMK's victory was fake as they spent more than Rs 350 crore.
CHENNAI: A day after Congress' and DMK's victory in Erode East, AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar said, DMK had flowed in money to win the by-polls.

He also added, as far as AIADMK is concerned, we are still on rise and we are working together for huge success in the coming time.

“Other parties were afraid of AIADMK in the Erode east constituency election, but DMK is afraid of AIADMK in any election,” he said.

