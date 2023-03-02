Will complete my son's unfinished works: Elangovan on by-poll lead

CHENNAI: In his maiden press meet after Erode East vote counting, Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan has said he owes the huge margin of votes to DMK's governance.
Meeting the scribes after taking a comfortable lead over the distant second contender Thennarasu (AIADMK), he said DMK ministers' contribution to the campaign is extraordinary and added that he doubted whether these ministers had put such efforts in their respective election campaigns.
Asked how will his swearing-in and election success celebration would be, he responded he is not in a mindspace to celebrate and that he is solely focussed on completing the unfinished work of his son and late and former Erode East MLA Thirumahan Everaa.
Lauding his party leader Rahul Gandhi, Elangovan quipped that Rahul's peregrination in Bharat Jodo Yatra commencing from Tamil Nadu is testimony of his love for the State and that has immensely contributed to our success in Erode East.
Talking about the development projects for Erode East, Elangovan informed that his son has already formulated schemes for the constituency in discussion with MP Muthusamy and Chief Minister Stalin, will resume the projects from where Everaa has left.
He also thanked minister Udhayanidhi, MP Kanimozhi and Kamal Haasan for their contribution, "their campaign added ammo to our poll efforts", he added.
Elangovan opined that this historical lead reflects people's affinity towards the secular ideals of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).
He said he would meet Rahul and Sonia in New Delhi after the final results are out.
