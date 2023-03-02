Will complete my son's unfinished works: Elangovan on by-poll lead

Lauding his party leader Rahul Gandhi, Elangovan quipped that Rahul's peregrination in Bharat Jodo Yatra commencing from Tamil Nadu is testimony of his love for the State and that has immensely contributed to our success in Erode East.

Talking about the development projects for Erode East, Elangovan informed that his son has already formulated schemes for the constituency in discussion with MP Muthusamy and Chief Minister Stalin, will resume the projects from where Everaa has left.

He also thanked minister Udhayanidhi, MP Kanimozhi and Kamal Haasan for their contribution, "their campaign added ammo to our poll efforts", he added.

Elangovan opined that this historical lead reflects people's affinity towards the secular ideals of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

He said he would meet Rahul and Sonia in New Delhi after the final results are out.