Erode East by-poll: Elangovan will win by huge margin, says Alagiri

The counting of votes cast in the Erode East by-poll began at 8 am today.
CHENNAI: With Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan leading in the second round of counting for the Erode East by-poll, Tamil Nadu Congress Chief KS Alagiri assured that he will win the election by a huge margin.

He said, "EVKS Elangovan will win the Erode East by-poll by a huge margin. AIADMK is in trouble now. They could not discipline their own party. People will not like a party that lacks confidence and is in confusion."

Erode East by-polls: Elangovan leads with huge vote margin in round 1

"Our party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the good governance of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin have occupied on people's mind in the State well."

"Tamil Nadu govt has fulfilled more than 80 percent of its 5-year commitment in 2 years. Basic needs of the people have been fulfilled. We are a principled political movement and that's why people will vote for us,” he added.

