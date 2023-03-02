Erode East by-poll: Elangovan will win by huge margin, says Alagiri

CHENNAI: With Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan leading in the second round of counting for the Erode East by-poll, Tamil Nadu Congress Chief KS Alagiri assured that he will win the election by a huge margin.

He said, "EVKS Elangovan will win the Erode East by-poll by a huge margin. AIADMK is in trouble now. They could not discipline their own party. People will not like a party that lacks confidence and is in confusion."