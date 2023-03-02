TamilNadu

Victory of money, not democracy: EPS on Erode East loss

EVKS Elangovan thumps KS Thennarasu by a comfortable margin.
Edappadi K Palaniswami
Edappadi K Palaniswami
CHENNAI: Breaking silence following the Erode East bypoll debacle, AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the mandate as "victory of money, not democracy."

The DMK-led Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan edged AIADMK's KS Thennarasu by a comfortable margin of 66,575 votes.

