Victory of money, not democracy: EPS on Erode East loss

CHENNAI: Breaking silence following the Erode East bypoll debacle, AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the mandate as "victory of money, not democracy."

The DMK-led Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan edged AIADMK's KS Thennarasu by a comfortable margin of 66,575 votes.