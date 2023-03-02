EVKS Elangovan credits Stalin for Erode East victory

CHENNAI: Following the landslide victory in the Erode East by-poll, Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan said the results went the way he expected.
He gave credits to Stalin saying, "the victory belongs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin than to me."
This victory has resulted in the retention of Erode East assembly constituency by DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). The victory has been secured in a thumping fashion with Elangovan winning by a margin of 66,575 votes.
Chief Minister Stalin earlier in the day said, "People have given big support for Dravidian model and taught EPS yet another big lesson. This by-poll will act as an anchor for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I thank all of them who voted for us. Will continue to strive for the victory," he says.
DMK and Congress cadres are celebrating the victory calling it a "precursor" to the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and are in a jubilant mood as people of "reposed faith" in the Dravidian model governance.
