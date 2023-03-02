EVKS Elangovan credits Stalin for Erode East victory

CHENNAI: Following the landslide victory in the Erode East by-poll, Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan said the results went the way he expected.

He gave credits to Stalin saying, "the victory belongs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin than to me."

This victory has resulted in the retention of Erode East assembly constituency by DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA). The victory has been secured in a thumping fashion with Elangovan winning by a margin of 66,575 votes.