Ramadoss urges Union govt to reduce LPG price

CHENNAI: Pointing out the increase in prices of LPG cylinders for domestic use, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the central government to provide Rs 200 subsidy to the consumers.

"Price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 50. In Chennai, the price has reached Rs 1,118.50. This will affect the poor and middle-class persons," he said in a Twitter statement.

He recalled that the price of the cylinders was at Rs. 710 in May 2021 and said the price has increased by 58 per cent during the last 20 months. "Since the income of the citizens does not increase by at least 5 per cent, a 58 per cent hike is unfair," he added.

He said the price was increased last July. After that, there is a slump in the price of LPG in the world market. "In India, commercial LPG prices were reduced, but domestic LPG's price has been increased. Price of LPG should not cross Rs. 1,000. The central government should give Rs 200 subsidy apart from revoking the price hike," he urged.