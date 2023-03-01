Hike in LPG rates in Chennai: Check details here

City

Petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit
CHENNAI: The price of domestic LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 50 per unit with immediate effect from today. As a result, the price of domestic cooking gas in Chennai has been increased to Rs 1,118.

Petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit.

This is the second hike in commercial LPG cylinder prices this year. Earlier, on January 1, commercial cylinder prices were increased by Rs 25 per unit.

