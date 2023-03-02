Govt teachers attend English course

CHENNAI: 75 teachers working in government primary and middle schools have been sent to a month-long certificate course in Bengaluru to improve their proficiency in the English language. The course began on March 1.
As per the circular from the School Education Department, the department has selected 75 teachers from primary and middle schools, excluding the teachers who have already undergone this training and the teachers who are proficient in English. The training to be held between March 1 and 31 will be conducted by the Regional Institute of English South India (RIESI) in Bengaluru.
According to the circular, a total of 30 teachers have been selected from 13 districts including 3 teachers from Chennai. Apart from this, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Trichy have selected three teachers each and Erode, Salem, Krishnagiri, Thanjavur, Tirunelveli, Thiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai, Vellore and Villupuram each have selected two teachers. The remaining 45 teachers have been selected by the District Education Office (Elementary Education) as one teacher per primary school, the department circular added.
“The trip certainly helps teachers better their skills in English language. Also, the exposure of meeting teachers from other States adds to the overall skill and language development,” said a government teacher.
