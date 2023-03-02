Erode East all set for counting today
COIMBATORE: All arrangements are in place for counting of votes at Government College of Engineering on Thursday in Chithode, where the EVMs used in the bypoll have been kept in strong rooms.
“The counting centre has been brought under five-tier security ring involving more than 750 police personnel from Armed Reserve, Tamil Nadu Special Battalion, local police and central forces,” SP V Sasi Mohan told media after reviewing the security arrangements on Wednesday.
All arrangements have been made to ensure that the entire counting process goes off smoothly, he said. “The agents were issued identity cards, without which they will not be allowed to enter the counting centre,” he said.
Seventy-seven candidates took the field in the bypoll, which polled 74.79 per cent on Tuesday. More than 1.7 lakh voters cast their franchise. The EVM would be taken out of the strong rooms for counting in the presence of Election Officer and Collector H Krishnanunni.
