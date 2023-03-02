Stalin announces Rs 225 cr schemes for govt teachers
CHENNAI: To motivate government teachers and as a way of appreciating their efforts inside the classrooms, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced Rs 225 crore worth of schemes for the teachers across the state. The announcement was made as part of his 70th birthday on March 1.
In a video released by the government, CM Stalin said that tablets will be distributed to all secondary-grade teachers and PG teachers in government-run schools.
This is being done to help teachers in learning technology and keep themselves updated with the latest skills. Besides this, the CM announced that as a way to improve the reading habit of teachers, along with boosting their creativity and writing skills, the School Education Department will be releasing a monthly magazine called Kanavu Aasiriyar (Dream Teachers).
Subsequently, the CM announced international educational tour for teachers who perform best in implementing government schemes such as Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at your doorstep), Ennum Ezhuthum (numeracy and literacy), Naan Mudhalvan (career guidance scheme) and Pudhumai Penn.
Furthermore, the monetary assistance for children of government school teachers, who are pursuing higher education will be increased to Rs 50,000.
