No more extension to link Aadhaar with EB, says Min

TIRUCHY: As adequate time was given for linking Aadhaar with Tangedco connections, no more extension would be granted for the process, said Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters in Karur, the Minister said that Tamil Nadu has achieved a record generation of solar power this time and steps were underway to boost it to 6,000 MW by solar power through Tangedco across the state.
“Till now Rajasthan tops in solar power generation and we will soon overtake that state in tapping solar energy. Aimed at this milestone, a solar power park would soon be inaugurated at Tiruvarur by Chief Minister MK Stalin,” Senthilbalaji said.
Confirming that no more extensions would be given for linking Aadhaar with the EB connections, the Minister said, the government had given enough time and hence, the process would be wound up by Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Senthilbalaji said that Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is scheduled to visit Karur on March 4 and the party district unit has planned to give a rousing reception. Udhayanidhi Stalin would distribute welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 267 crore and inaugurate the mega drive to plant 12 lakh saplings across the district, he added.
Earlier, the Minister inspected the ongoing bus stand construction works at Thirumanilayur in the district.
