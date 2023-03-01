New schemes for welfare of teachers: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday announced that the government has decided to implement new schemes to protect the welfare of teachers.
Some of the schemes are listed below:
* Laptops (Tab) will be provided to all secondary and graduate teachers.
* All teachers will undergo full physical examination once in 3 years.
* Those who implement government schemes well will be taken on educational tours abroad.
* Educational expenses for children of teachers studying higher education will be increased up to Rs 50,000.
The Chief Minister has also announced that these new projects will be implemented at a total cost of Rs 225 crore.
