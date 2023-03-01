TamilNadu

Modi extends birthday wishes to Stalin

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin turned 70 on Wednesday and his party and supporters are celebrating his birthday across Tamil Nadu with fervour.
PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin respectively on their birthday, wishing them a long and healthy life.

#HBDStalin: Politicians, celebs pour in wishes for the Chief Minister

DMK leader Stalin turned 70 on Wednesday.

In a tweet, he said, "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

