Modi extends birthday wishes to Stalin

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin respectively on their birthday, wishing them a long and healthy life.
DMK leader Stalin turned 70 on Wednesday.
In a tweet, he said, "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin Ji. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."
DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin turned 70 on Wednesday and his party and supporters are celebrating his birthday across Tamil Nadu with fervour.
