Lover burns alive 30-year-old woman in Tirupur, arrested
COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old married woman was burnt alive by her paramour in Tirupur after she shared their photos in social media.
Police said Prema, who is married to a construction labourer from Kangeyam had developed an affair with Vijay, who works in a studio in Erode. On Tuesday, Vijay had gone to her house, when she was alone.
“A quarrel broke out between them and a furious Vijay set her on fire after pouring kerosene. He then fled away from the house,” police said.
On hearing her loud cries, the neighbours rushed into her house, doused the fire and took her to Kangeyam Government Hospital and then to Tirupur Government Hospital for further treatment.
Despite intensive treatment, Prema succumbed to injuries on Wednesday early morning.
Based on her dying declaration, the Kangeyam police registered a case of murder and arrested Vijay after a search.
However, Vijay claimed that the woman set herself on fire. An inquiry is underway.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android