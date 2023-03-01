HC asks TN govt to take care of kids of Pocso accused

CHENNAI: In a novel judgement, the Madras High Court came to the rescue of four children, first a rape victim and the rest, - three children of the accused now convicted by the Madras High Court for ten years.

Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, passed the orders quashing the acquittal order passed by a district session's court. The court also ordered the State to consider educational aid and the livelihood of children of the accused.

The Madras High Court in its order on Tuesday sentenced ten years of rigorous imprisonment for the accused in Pocso case. The Court after examining the family background of the convict also came to the rescue of the convict's family suggesting the government to look into the welfare and studies of the three minor school-going children as their convicted father will be in jail for the next 10 years.

According to the prosecution, a Kerala-based woman who worked in Tirupur, had lodged a complaint against a neighbour alleging that her eight-year-old daughter had been raped by the accused.

The district session's court acquitted the accused in 2014, stating lack of evidence by the prosecution. However, the state government filed an appeal in the MHC challenging the session's court order.

Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, not only quashed the session's court judgement, but the judge also sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000.

Further, the judge also ordered the TN government to pay Rs 10.5 lakh compensation for the victim.

The justice who ascertained the family background of the accused also directed the State Social Welfare Department to consider the wellbeing of the accused's children and ensure that their education is not affected.