Bus falls into canal; narrow escape for kids in M’thurai
TIRUCHY: Around 20 school students had a narrow escape on Wednesday after their school bus plunged into a roadside canal as the driver lost his control.
It is said, a group of 20 students and four teachers from Vivekananda Matriculation School in Akkur village in Tharangambadi in Mayiladuthurai were proceeding to their school in their school van. When the van was near Natham turning, the driver lost his control and soon the van plunged into a roadside canal and toppled.
On seeing the incident, the locals ran to the spot and were involved in the rescue operation. They said that the students were rescued without serious injuries. Since there was no water in the canal, all the students and teachers were safe.
Still, one student and a teacher had a minor injury and they were treated in a hospital in Akkur. On information, Sembanarkoil police team led by the inspector Chitra rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation.
