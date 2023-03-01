3 women get double life terms in human trafficking case
CHENNAI: Three women, accused in a human trafficking case were convicted with double life imprisonment On Tuesday by M Rajalakshmi, Special Judge for Pocso Act cases Court, Chennai.
The court pronounced the judgment in this case, which dates back to 2016, by awarding double life imprisonment to Marriammal, Sathya and Tamilselvi.
The judge also awarded 10 years’ imprisonment to Fathima Mosa and 7 years’ imprisonment for Senthilkumar and Magendran along with a fine.The victim was awarded compensation of Rs 5 lakh.
The case of human trafficking registered during 2016, in which a minor girl was trafficked by Fathima of Chennai from an NGO Home in Peravallur. The victim was compelled to indulge in prostitution by Sathya, Marriammal, and Tamilselvi in a hotel room at Kovalam where the accused Senthilkumar and Magendran, were working.
A case was registered in the ATC CBCID under the IPC sections for kidnapping, forced into prostitution and human trafficking etc.
