TamilNadu

Udhayanidhi to meet Modi, Amit Shah today

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, Udhayanidhi is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah at 4 pm.
Udhayanidhi Stalin being welcomed at Delhi on Monday
Udhayanidhi Stalin being welcomed at Delhi on Monday
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin left to New Delhi yesterday on his maiden official visit since he took office few months ago.

He is expected to meet Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh to discuss development projects..

On his arrival at the national capital, he was welcomed by AKS Vijayan, Tamil Nadu Government Special Representative, Additional Chief Secretary, Atulya Misra, and Tamil Nadu Sports Development Commission Member Secretary J Meghnatha Reddy.

It is also reported that Udhayanidhi met the administrators of Delhi Tamil Sangam, Delhi Tamil Education Corporation and Delhi Muthamizh Peravai.

The minister also took part in a family function of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

He is also expected to hand invitations to some leaders for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebration.

Udhayanidhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi.
Union Minister Amit Shah
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur
Tamil Nadu's Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin
Union Minister of Rural Development Giriraj Singh
Delhi Tamil Sangam
Delhi Tamil Education Corporation
Delhi Muthamizh Peravai
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

