Udhayanidhi leaves to New Delhi on a two-day visit. Here's why

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has left for New Delhi on his maiden official visit since he took office few months ago.

During the trip, he is expected meet Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to bid for Chennai to host international sporting events and keep forward requests for development projects in his department. According to sources, he would meet PM Modi on Wednesday.

He would also take part in a family function of Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

If some sources are to be believed, Udhayanidhi would also head for JNU to inquire the students who were injured during the February-19 violence. He is also expected to hand invitations to some leaders for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday celebration.

Also, the Chepauk legislator is expected to visit DMK's party office in the national capital.