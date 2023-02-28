Udhayanidhi Stalin meets Union Min Giriraj Singh in Delhi

Udhayanidhi left for New Delhi yesterday on his maiden official 2-day visit since he took office a few months ago. The Sports Minister, who was staying at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, attended the family function of former Tamil Nadu Governor and current Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Udhay is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah at 4 pm. He is also expected to meet Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to discuss development projects.