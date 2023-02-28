TamilNadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin meets Union Min Giriraj Singh in Delhi

Udhay is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah at 4 pm.
Udhayanidhi Stalin with Union Min Giriraj Singh
Udhayanidhi Stalin with Union Min Giriraj Singh Twitter/@Udhay
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Udayanidhi Stalin met Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Shri Giriraj Singh on Tuesday and spoke about Panchayat Raj projects being implemented in Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi left for New Delhi yesterday on his maiden official 2-day visit since he took office a few months ago. The Sports Minister, who was staying at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi, attended the family function of former Tamil Nadu Governor and current Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Udhay is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah at 4 pm. He is also expected to meet Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to discuss development projects.

