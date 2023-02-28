Call and wish, take selfie with Stalin on his B'day: Here’s how

CHENNAI: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will be celebrating his 70th birthday tomorrow (March 1).

According to a Daily Thanthi report, DMK's IT Wing has come up with innovative arrangements for the public to wish the DMK leader on his birthday.

1. A phone number (07127 1913 33) has been announced, where the public can call and record their birthday wishes for 30 seconds.

2. A QR code is been generated on the selfiewithCM.com site, where people can take a virtual selfie with Stalin and post on their social media handles.

On March 1, he will pay his respects to former CM's Annadurai and Karunanidhi at their memorials at 7 am. It is reported that Stalin will also pay floral tributes at the Periyar memorial in Vepery.