Rs 10 coins accepted in Tirupattur, but not in Vellore
VELLORE: Integrated Vellore district faced issues when there were largescale complaints of shops not accepting Rs 10 coins despite the RBI on more than 2 occasions issuing circulars that the coins were bona fide.
Warning and interaction with the trading community in Tirupattur district has resulted in a slow and steady increase in the use of Rs 10 coins for commercial transactions, sources revealed.
Tirupattur Collector D Baskara Pandian when asked said, “we created awareness among traders about the coin and then as a last resort threatened to seal shops which refused to accept such coins. Both traders and public blamed each other for not accepting the coins which forced us to create awareness and issue the warning.”
District officials also revealed that subordinates and lower level staff were asked to check regularly through shop visits on whether shops were really accepting the coins. “It is this follow up that has resulted in a slow but steady increase in Rs 10 coins being brought into commercial use,” Baskara Pandian said.
However, in Vellore district, Collector Kumaravel Pandian stopped with just warning traders of stringent action if they refused to accept the coins. What is surprising is that despite the Collector’s warning even shops within the Vellore Collectorate refuse to accept Rs 10 coins. This includes the Aavin franchise and direct sales outlets as also the Velma kiosk and even the post office. The Indian bank branch when asked said that coins could be deposited into accounts, the implication being that coins would not be exchanged for notes.
Even shops abutting the Collectorate on the Sathuvachari service road refused to accept the coins and when asked the cashier of a prominent local tea stall said “public refuse to accept it from us.”
As one regular traveller to Chennai said, “all outlets in Chennai accept these coins. It is when returning by bus that the problem starts as I cannot refuse to accept if the conductor gives me such coins as I know they are not accepted in Vellore.”
