Civil engineers seek price regulatory panel
TIRUCHY: The government should establish a regulatory authority and control the price of construction materials, demanded the Federation of All Civil Engineers Associations of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the state general body meeting of the Federation held in Thanjavur, state president M Ravi said, the state of Gujarat has established a council for engineers and functioning successfully. On par with Gujarat, the Tamil Nadu government should also establish a council as the infrastructure development is in fast track mode in the state.
Stating that the construction field is the second largest income generating sector, the Federation president urged the government to establish a regulatory authority to control the price of construction materials. “Earlier, the prices of the materials increased only once a year but now, an artificial demand has been created by the manufacturers and thus, they hike the price four to five times a year which directly affects the builder. We are unable to complete the project within the promised amount,” he said.
He also said that there is a shortage of sand, blue metals and various other allied materials and so the state government should open adequate number of quarries and ensure uninterrupted supply of materials.
He also demanded to appoint a builder in the price fixation committee run by the PWD, which would avoid loss to the builder.
