‘BJP diverting public attention’: TR Baalu slams Sisodia’s arrest

CHENNAI: The ruling-DMK on Tuesday condemned the arrest of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and said that the BJP-led Union Government has arrested the Aam Admi Party leader to divert public attention from the accusations faced by it.

Remarking that the unleashing of central investigating agencies against the opposition by the union government was increasing day by day, DMK treasurer cum Parliamentary party leader TR Baalu, in a statement, said that it was worrisome that the Union government was treating all agencies under it as it as an alliance party and unleashing oppression against the opposition parties. Stating that it was not only undemocratic, but also blatantly illegal, Baalu said that the arrest of opposition leaders one after another proved that the independence of investigating agencies has been compromised never like before in the incumbent regime.

Opining that one cannot dismiss the statement of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal that the CBI really does not really intend to arrest the leaders, but only doing it under political pressure, the DMK treasurer said that the BJP-led Centre was arresting the opposition leaders only to divert public attention from the Himalayan allegations being levelled against the Union government.