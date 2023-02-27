Khushbu nominated as member of National Commission for Women

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar has been nominated as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), announced BJP State head K Annamalai on Monday.

Khushbu is known for her vocal comments on atrocities perpetrated against women.

She was one among the three candidates nominated for the NCW for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or till the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, according to the order issued by Director (NCW-Admn) Rajneesh Mohan Singh.