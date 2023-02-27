FSSAI awards quality certificate to Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple

CHENNAI: The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday issued a quality certificate that the food provided to devotees by Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai is healthy and of good quality, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Inspections were carried out by the officials to check if the food offered in the temple was hygienic. FSSAI has issued the certification only after ensuring that only healthy food is served, according to the report.

It is noteworthy that the FSSAI has given quality certificates to 26 temples in the Madurai district.