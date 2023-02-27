Extend deadline to apply for edu scholarship: SC/ST students

CHENNAI: Demanding for extension of deadline till March 31, to apply for the post matric education scholarship for students from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities along with converted Christians, the members of Students Federation of India (SFI) submitted a petition to Department of Adi Dravidar at Ezhilagam on Monday.

Arun, central Chennai district secretary said, "There are several students from SC/ST communities and converted Christians who are yet to apply for the scholarship. Students allege that they are facing a slew of technical difficulties in applying for the scholarship."

"Though we planned for a protest on Monday afternoon, an higher official of the department assured us that the date extension will be announced through the media on Tuesday,” added Arun.

The post matric education scholarship is jointly given by Union and State governments. For the academic year 2022-23, the duration to apply for scholarship was set between January 30 and February 28.

Though the government expects for 10 lakh applicants to avail for the scholarship, the SFI petition claims that so far only 2.59 lakh students have applied for the monetary assistance.

"Additionally, unlike previous years, the application is demanding for a mandatory caste certificate. And students are faced with issues like linking aadhar card with bank account,” stated the petition.