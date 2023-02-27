‘Don’t approve amendments made in AIADMK's July 11 GC’

CHENNAI: B Ramkumar Adityan, an advocate based in Thoothukudi district, wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday requesting not to approve amendments made in the AIADMK party constitution during the general council meeting on July 11 last year. The top court passed the order on Thursday last.

Citing the recent Supreme Court verdict, upholding the divisional bench of the Madras High Court's order approving the July 11 General Council meeting, the plaintiff said the Apex Court in para 38 of its verdict made it clear that "none of the observations in this judgement shall have any bearing on the merit consideration of the pending civil suits relating to these appeals, and said suit shall be proceeded with on their own merit and in accordance with law".

Referring to an interim order of the commission dated on January 3, 1998 in the case of Republican Party of India, he pointed out the order directed the party to settle its dispute amicably or before the competent court of law.

Pointing out the two orders, Adityan requested the ECI not to approve amendments made in the AIADMK party during its GC held last July, besides it should not approve intra party election results that were submitted before the commission on April 29 last year.

He also appealed to the commission not to approve the amendments made in the party constitution by the executive committee on December 1, 2021 and GC meeting held on September 12, 2017.

He further appealed to the CEI not to entertain any petition citing a pending civil suit in the MHC.