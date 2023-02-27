Candidates allegedly involved in cheating in TNPSC Group 2 exam

CHENNAI: Allegations have surfaced that students used textbooks and mobile phones to write the TNPSC Group 2 exam, marred by delay due to error in arrangement sequence.

Officials informed students found guilty of involving in malpractices would be disqualified.

Discussions are going on to decide the next plan of action.

Commotion prevailed at several districts on Saturday morning due to delay in distributing the question papers for Group 2 and Group 2-A exams, held in 20 districts.