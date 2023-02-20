Powerloom sector, lifeline of Erode East, in doldrums

Pongal festivity may have gone by a month, but ironically powerloom units are still running round the clock to complete the orders received then to make the veshtis and sarees. “Nearly around 30 per cent of ‘veshtis’ production is yet to get over, while sarees production is completed. This is one of our major issues, which we have raised with the political party leaders coming to seek votes for the bypoll,” he added.