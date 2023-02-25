Tejas express to stop at Tambaram for a minute

CHENNAI: Consequent upon the railway board approving the stoppage of Chennai Egmore – Madurai Tejas express at Tambaram, Southern Railway (SR) has announced a one-minute stoppage for train no 22671/22672 from February 26.

Train no 22671 leaving Chennai Egmore at 6 am would stop at Tambaram for a minute from 6.25 am and reach Madurai at 12.15 am.

Train no 22672 leaving Madurai at 15.00hrs (except Thursdays) would stop at Tambaram for a minute from 8.38 pm and reach Chennai Egmore at 21.15hrs.

A notification issued by SR said that inaugural introduction of stoppage at Tambaram would be formally flagged to stop and flagged off to a start by union minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan in the presence of T R Baalu and Tambaram mayor S R Raja on Sunday, February 26. Minister Murugan would flag off the inaugural stoppage at Tambaram railway station on Sunday morning.