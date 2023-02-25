Multi-level car parking facility to come up in Tambaram rly station

CHENNAI: A multi-level, multi-storey car parking facility is soon to be built at Tambaram, Chennai's third railway station, which will be a lot similar to the one at the Chennai airport, according to Southern Railway Chennai Divisional Manager.

Ganesh, the Divisional Manager of Chennai Southern Railway, personally examined the basic amenities to be offered to passengers, and the current construction work at Tambaram today.

He also visited the recently-completed construction projects at Tambaram Platforms 7 and 8, the special training facility for Tambaram Railway Officers, the passenger drinking water felicity, rest room, passenger fan facility.

Ganesh further said: "From Sunday (June 26) at 6:20 am, the Tejas train running from Chennai Egmore to Madurai will make a two-minute stop at Tambaram. On the way back from Madurai to Chennai Egmore at night, train will make a brief halt at Tambaram."

"To improve the Tambaram railway station and provide new amenities, a strategic plan has been created. In the third terminal, a multi-level, multi-storied automobile parking facility is soon to be built in Tambaram Railway Station, close to Chennai International Airport. And every amenity for passengers will be upgraded," he stated.