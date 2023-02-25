OPS' mother demise: Funeral to be held today

CHENNAI: Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) left Chennai yesterday and arrived at Periyakulam in Theni, where the body of his mother Palaniammal Nachiyar, who passed away yesterday at the age of 95 was kept, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The last rites of Palaniammal Nachiyar will be held today (Saturday), according to the report.

Palaniammal Nachiyar was admitted to a private hospital in Theni due to illness and was being treated there. Few days ago, OPS had visited the hospital, where his mother was being treated, and enquired about her health condition with the doctors. She was reportedly fitted with ECMO and her body wasn't co-operating with the medical treatment. After her condition worsened, she was taken to her home in Periyakulam by ambulance with ECMO.