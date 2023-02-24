TamilNadu

OPS' mother Palaniammal Nachiyar passes away at 95

She was admitted due to illness and was being treated in a private hospital.
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's mother Palaniammal Nachiyar passed away in Periyakulam in Theni, according to a Daily Thanthi report. She was 95 years old.

She was admitted due to illness and was being treated at a private hospital. After her condition got worsened, she was taken to her home in Periyakulam. OPS has left Chennai and is currently traveling to Periyakulam, according to the report.

