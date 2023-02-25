No schemes implemented in 22 months of DMK regime: EPS in Erode

CHENNAI: Ahead of Erode East by-poll coming Monday, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said: "The reason for choosing a candidate is that he should help the people and fulfil their demands. In that way, AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu, who has already served as a two-time legislator, is well-known to all the people in the constituency.”

He added “In 22 months of DMK's regime no scheme has been implemented in Erode East constituency. Already, when I came here to campaign I questioned what plan was brought here in the DMK regime. But there was no response.”

AIADMK has completed many projects in Erode East constituency during the regime and have done everything well including protection of minorities, law and order, drug prevention," said EPS.

Erode East will go into by-polls on February 27 at 7 am and the counting of votes will take place on March 2.