Karl Marx remarks: CPM announces black flag protest against Guv

(L) CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan; Governor RN Ravi (R)
CHENNAI: CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Saturday said that his party cadres would hold black flag protests against Governor RN Ravi wherever he visits for his remarks against Karl Marx.

Addressing a black flag protest outside Raj Bhavan, he said that

Ravi should behave like a Governor and not behave like a half-hearted politician. “RN Ravi is not qualified to talk about Karl Marx and Marxism.

"We want to know on what basis the Governor is referring to Karl Marx, who has been declared as the greatest thinker in the world, has divided the country," he said.

“Even before Gandhi, it was Karl Marx who made a clarion call for freedom for India from London, he said, adding that what angered the RSS against Marx was that he inspired the spirit of liberation among Indians.

"No matter where the Governor goes in Tamil Nadu, communist workers will show black flag against him," he declared.

