Ryots: 20% moisture content an eyewash
TIRUCHY: The relaxation in procurement norms for paddy upto 22 per cent moisture content till March 31 is an eyewash, allege delta farmers, demanding that it be revised taking into consideration change in the climatic conditions.
The unseasonal downpour that witnessed across the delta region from February 1 to 3 had damaged more than 3 lakh acres of ready-to-harvest crops and the farmers were demanding the state government to recommend relaxation of the moisture content to 22 per cent for procurement.
Based on the demand by the farmers, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to the Centre and a team conducted an assessment in the region on February 8 and 9. The farmers were promised that their demand would be met.
However, on Thursday, the Centre allowed a relaxation of up to 20 per cent only. “This late announcement, that too an increase of just one per cent is nothing but an eyewash. We have been struggling a lot to save the remaining crops and reach them to DPCs but the announcement has let us down.
“Only if the moisture content is relaxed upto 22 per cent, the farmers would be able to avoid loss otherwise, they will be left with no option but to undergo severe loss,” said Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary of TN Cauvery Farmers Protection Association.
He also pointed out that, the announcement, despite relaxing the moisture condition upto 20 per cent, allows a grade cut to the paddy. “So, the increase in moisture condition will never have an impact,” he said.
“Considering climate change, the government should make a permanent order relaxing 22 per cent of moisture content. The present order is not only applicable to paddy but also to wheat and so the Centre should release a revised, permanent order with 22 per cent moisture, he added.
