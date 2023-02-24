'DMK, allies engaging in poll code violations, distributing money'

CHENNAI: Former union minister and Tamil Manila Congress leader G K Vasan on Friday accused the ruling DMK and its allies of engaging in repeatedly poll code violations, including distribution of money to voters in by poll-bound Erode East constituency.
Talking to reporters at the city airport, Vasan, whose TMC is campaigning for its alliance leader AIADMK in Erode East, said that the DMK and its allies were continuously engaged in election irregularities like distribution of money to voters. “We have repeatedly requested the ECI to initiate action against them. ECI has yet to oblige. Only a few more days are left for the election. We, as well as the people, expect the truth to be unravelled before that,” Vasan added.
Drawing his attention to one of the contesting parties petitioning the ECI for countermanding the election, Vasan said, “DMK and allies have been committing poll related irregularities with money and muscle power. Many undesirable activities are being committed by them. AIADMK and its allies have been voicing our concern. We repeatedly request the ECI not to be a silent spectator.”
Asked about Thursday’s verdict of the Supreme Court upholding the July 11 General Council of the AIADMK which elected former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the its interim-general secretary, the TMC leader described the AIADMK as the leading party of the State and said that the apex court has given the golden opportunity to EPS to lead the party. “His run (as general secretary of the AIADMK) with the blessing of MGR and Jayalalithaa will be a victorious one,” he added. Sidestepping a query on whether the BJP would give up uniting EPS and OPS post-verdict of the SC, an evasive Vasan said, “AIADMK’s activities must proceed successfully. As a precursor to that, it must win the Erode East by poll.”
