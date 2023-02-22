Erode East by-poll: ECI officials discuss model code violation

CHENNAI: Top officials with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday conducted a high-level videoconference meeting with the district election officers, poll observers, police and election expenditure observers monittoring the poll-bound Erode East assembly constituency.

The high-level meeting comes in the background of large scale media reports stating that the freebies and cash for votes were pouring in the constituency where a high decibel campaign had been unleashed by Dravidian majors DMK and AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday convened the meeting chaired by deputy election commissioner of the Election Commission of India (ECI) Ajay Bhadoo. The officials discussed the current situation with regard to by-poll-related works in Erode East constituency. The video conference meeting was also attended by three poll observers, appointed by ECI for the Erode east by-elections, and the superintendent of police of that region.

The meeting assumes significance following complaints and several reports that political party functionaries were indulged in bribing the voters for the past few days. "These reports have reached the Election Commission and the investigations are on," an informed official confirmed to DT Next.

The poll observers in Erode East constituency had also filed a couple of cases on the charges of allegedly distributing household items to woo the voters and the same is conveyed to ECI, the source said denying the unconfirmed reports of by poll to be rescinded.

Sources from the CEO's office here said that Ajay Bhadoo has advised the officials to conduct a free and fair election in Erode and also asked the Tamil Nadu authorities to take action against the complaints with regard to the cases related to bribing the voters.

During the meeting, which was held for about one hour, Sahoo explained the measures that were taken to curb the offense of bribing the voters in Erode district.

Earlier, the CEO said complaints in connection with bribing the voters were pouring in. "So far, about 100 complaints have been received by various political parties, groups, and individuals,” he added.

The CEO said that all the complaints have been sent to ECI and the concerned officials, who were in charge of monitoring the by-polls in Erode district "In addition, explanations were also sought from them,” he said.