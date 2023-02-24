Chennai-Madurai Tejas express to stop at Tambaram from this week

CHENNAI: The Union Railway Ministry has obliged rail users in Tamil Nadu and announced the stoppage for Chennai - Madurai Tejas express at Tambaram from this week.

A circular issued by the joint director (Coaching) of the railway board to the general manager of Southern Railwayon Line on February 24, said that the Tejas express operated between Chennai Egmore and Madurai (train no 22671/22672) should be provided stoppage at Tambaram on an experimental basis for a period of six months from February 26.

The board has asked the GM to keep a close watch on the sale of tickets at the stations and send a report of the same to the board in five months for a review of the stoppage.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan confirmed the announcement early Friday evening. Taking to Twitter to publicise the announcement, Murugan who wrote to the railway ministry in this regard early this January, thanked Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for fulfilling the demand of the people of Tamil Nadu.