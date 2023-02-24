AIADMK to approach ECI to approve EPS as interim GS

CHENNAI: A day after the two member bench of the Supreme Court passed an order validating the AIADMK’s general council meeting in July last year, the leadership of the AIADMK party has decided to approach the Election Commission of India to recognise Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the interim general secretary of the party.

Senior AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP C Ve Shanmugam would meet the authorities of the ECI in this regard later in the day (Friday), said reliable sources in the EPS team. “We don't want to waste any time to iron out the flaws. We are also contemplating to hold the poll for the GS post any time after the bypoll,” said the functionary, preferrying anonymity.

Though the ECI granted the ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol for the party for the Erode East Constituency bypoll following the direction of the SC, it yet to recognise EPS as the party’s interim general secretary. The SC’s order upholding the verdict of the divisional bench of the Madras High Court in validating the July 11 GC meet. It gives the team EPS the righteous opportunity to seize the moment in their favour and get EPS recognised as the interim GS. “Now, there is no reason for the commission to delay the approval of our leader as the interim GS. We will get it done at the earliest,” he further said.