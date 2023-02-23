Wait and see: OPS supporter Vaithilingam after SC setback

CHENNAI: With back-to-back snub in 'Two Leaves' dispute and the latest SC verdict upholding July 11 GC meeting, the OPS camp has not lost heart and has avowed to continue the legal battle.

Speaking on behalf of Panneerselvam, Orathanadu MLA R Vaithilingam claims the apex court's verdict only validates the GC meeting but the resolutions can be challenged. He added that the case pending in civil court could still be fought. "Nothing is over, just wait and see", he said in a telephonic conversation with Thanthi TV.

He said losing courage is not an option when they are striving for the party's unity.

In a big blow to AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed batch of pleas by his faction and upheld the validity of General Council decision.

The apex court affirmed the Madras High Court division bench decision that restored Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the AIADMK party’s single leader.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran called the verdict as a “temporary victory” to EPS and wondered whether he would be able to win the Erode East by-poll, while EPS supporter and former minister Natham R Viswanathan told media that it was a victory for the cadres, loyalists of Amma (Jayalalithaa) and justice delivered.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK headquarters is animated as EPS supporters are distributing sweets and bursting crackers following the legal win.