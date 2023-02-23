UGC issues guidelines for technical textile programme
CHENNAI: Issuing guidelines on technical textile courses, the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed higher education institutions to prepare the curriculum according to the latest industrial requirements.
The Ministry of Textiles would allocate funds to the HEIs that complete developing the curriculum and start the course at both UG and PG level.
The guidelines sent to HEIs said the basic idea was to enhance the level of education in technical textile at UG and PG levels to make sure that the skillsets of the students were improved. The programme gives performance and finds applications beyond clothing, such as in agriculture, medicine, infrastructure development, automotive, aerospace, sports, protective clothing, and packaging among others.
It said the global demand for technical textiles has increased in recent years due to improving economic conditions. As part of its National Textiles Mission (NTTM), the Centre has earmarked Rs 1,480 crore for 2020-21 to 2023-24 to encourage this sector. The UGC has also asked the institutions to create awareness about the programme, including job opportunities.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android