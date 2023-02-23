SC verdict on AIADMK: Heavy police protection at party HQ

CHENNAI: Heavy police security has been deployed at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai, following the Supreme Court verdict of restoring Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the AIADMK party’s single leader.
It is noteworthy that when the AIADMK GC meet was held last year, the EPS-OPS faction clashed in the headquarters.It is noteworthy that when the AIADMK GC meet was held last year, the EPS-OPS faction clashed in the headquarters.It is noteworthy that when the AIADMK GC meet was held last year, the EPS-OPS faction clashed in the headquarters.
Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) adjourned the AIADMK General Council meet case filed by O Panneerselvam. Last year, AIADMK held its general council meeting on July 11, following which O Panneerselvam and his supporter Vairamuthu filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision to go to the General Committee. A bench comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Rishikesh Roy is hearing the petitions.
In the June 23 meeting, none of the 23 resolutions were adopted, instead, the demand for a single leadership gained more support. The meeting also witnessed a strong anti-OPS sentiment. AIADMK's veteran leader Tamil Magan Hussain was made the presidium chairman of the party, who then announced the regathering of the general council on July 11.
Calling this a contravention of the Madras HC ruling, team OPS initiated contempt petitions.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android