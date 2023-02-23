SC verdict on AIADMK: Heavy police protection at party HQ

CHENNAI: Heavy police security has been deployed at the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai, following the Supreme Court verdict of restoring Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the AIADMK party’s single leader.

It is noteworthy that when the AIADMK GC meet was held last year, the EPS-OPS faction clashed in the headquarters.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) adjourned the AIADMK General Council meet case filed by O Panneerselvam. Last year, AIADMK held its general council meeting on July 11, following which O Panneerselvam and his supporter Vairamuthu filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court's decision to go to the General Committee. A bench comprising Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Rishikesh Roy is hearing the petitions.

In the June 23 meeting, none of the 23 resolutions were adopted, instead, the demand for a single leadership gained more support. The meeting also witnessed a strong anti-OPS sentiment. AIADMK's veteran leader Tamil Magan Hussain was made the presidium chairman of the party, who then announced the regathering of the general council on July 11.

Calling this a contravention of the Madras HC ruling, team OPS initiated contempt petitions.