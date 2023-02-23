EPS is the undisputed leader of AIADMK, SC validates GC call

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: In a big blow to AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed batch of pleas by his faction and upheld the validity of General Council decision.

The apex court affirmed the Madras High Court division bench decision that restored Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) as the AIADMK party’s single leader.

A case was filed against the AIADMK's General Council meeting held on July 11.

To give a quick recall, the meeting made headlines for removing EPS' friend-turned-foe OPS from the party. It also passed a resolution to make the Kongu strongman as AIADMK's 'Interim General Secretary' and Tamil Magan Hussain as the party's Presidium Chairman.

Now that the legal hurdles have been removed completely, EPS would assert his power by holding election for the party's top post and elevate himself as the General Secretary.