TamilNadu

Chengalpattu: Pvt vehicles told to park outside GH

Dt Next Bureau

CHENGALPATTU: The Chengalpattu district commissioner has requested owners of private vehicles who visit Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital to park outside the hospital premises in a way that facilitates easy movement of emergency vehicles and ambulances.

Following repeated complaints that owners of private vehicles are parking their two-wheelers and cars in a haphazard manner causing a lot of inconvenience to patients who visit the hospital and the ambulance that bring in emergency cases, the commissioner has cautioned them against this behaviour.

He further added that the random parking of vehicles also led to a lot of thefts which caused law and order issues. “As per the hospital Dean’s request private owners can park their vehicles in front of the hospital instead of inside the premises. Only emergency vehicles and ambulances are allowed to park inside,” he said.

